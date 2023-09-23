Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 32,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transocean were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,001,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 in the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,577,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,043. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

