Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

