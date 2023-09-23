Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Decreased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.63. 2,145,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

