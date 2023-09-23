Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

