Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $672,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,309. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

