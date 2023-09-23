Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

