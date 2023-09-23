Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after buying an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

