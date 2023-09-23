Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,602,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

