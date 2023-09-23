Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 17.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

