Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,272,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,399,675 shares.The stock last traded at $54.34 and had previously closed at $54.97.

The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

