Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,272,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,399,675 shares.The stock last traded at $54.34 and had previously closed at $54.97.
The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
