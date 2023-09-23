Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.