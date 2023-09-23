Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

