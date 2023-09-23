Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $170,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. 3,262,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

