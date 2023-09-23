Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $960,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

