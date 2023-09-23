Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

