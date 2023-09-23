Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,807.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

