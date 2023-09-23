Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $711,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FUN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

