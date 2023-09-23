Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 161.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

C opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

