Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %

DD opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

