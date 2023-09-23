Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

