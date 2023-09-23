Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

