Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NENTF shares. DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Viaplay Group AB has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

