VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 69,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 677,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

