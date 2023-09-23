VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Shares Down 5.4%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 10,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 114,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 EPS for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

