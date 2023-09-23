Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.31.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

