Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

