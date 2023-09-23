Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

