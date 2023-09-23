WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $142.90 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. WAX has a market cap of $142.90 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,052,286,277 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,185,842 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,052,059,943.9540544 with 3,358,959,509.083 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04276017 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $7,424,486.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

