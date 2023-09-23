WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,668,908 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

