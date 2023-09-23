WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,733 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

