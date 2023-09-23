WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Matador Resources worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after acquiring an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.