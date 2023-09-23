WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 16,771 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,900. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HALO opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.