WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,894 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.0 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

