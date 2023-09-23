WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Permian Resources worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $40,176,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,863 shares of company stock valued at $10,933,827. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

