WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.30 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

