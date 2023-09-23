WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.83 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,676 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Trex worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $63.97 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

