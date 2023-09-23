WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477,564 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.