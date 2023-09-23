WCM Investment Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

