WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

CASY opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

