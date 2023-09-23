WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $64,598,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $356.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.83 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

