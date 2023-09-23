WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

