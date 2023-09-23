WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,086 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.