Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 8,402 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 357,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,370. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

