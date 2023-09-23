Wealthstar Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,637,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,830. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

