Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $104.62. 1,641,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,892. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

