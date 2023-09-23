WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 326,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEC opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

