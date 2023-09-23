Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0065837.

WEG Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

