Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0065837.
WEG Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.
