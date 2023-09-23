Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 16,783,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,243,251. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

