Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.