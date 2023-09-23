Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.63.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Trading Halts Explained
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.