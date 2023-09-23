Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.64. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

